You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

1/1
Inese KUKSIS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Inese's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
INESE INTA KUKSIS With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Inese Inta Kuksis (nee Jekabsons) on September 23, 2020, in her 91st year, peacefully at home. Beloved wife of Arnis, dear mother of Anda (Graham), Davis (Judy), Inga (John) and the late Lauris (Myra). Proud and loving grandmother and great-grandmother. Dear sister of Aija (Milan) and the late Juris (Rasma). Fondly remembered by family and friends around the world. Born in Riga, Latvia, she arrived in the backwoods of Ontario with her family following WWII. After graduating from Ryerson, she married Arnis in 1953 and lived and worked in Kingston for many years before settling in Toronto. She was an active and supportive member of the Latvian community and taught language and grammar at the Toronto Latvian high school for over thirty years. Strong and resilient, she faced life's many challenges with grace, kindness and compassion. She was our confidant, advisor, champion, and role model. We miss her greatly and she will be cherished always. Many thanks to the St. Michael's Hospital medical teams and the Central LIN for their compassionate support. In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting the Latvian Canadian Cultural Centre, 4 Credit Union Drive, or St. John's Latvian Lutheran Church, 200 Balmoral Avenue, Toronto.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sep. 26 to Sep. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved