Inese KUKSIS

INESE INTA KUKSIS With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Inese Inta Kuksis (nee Jekabsons) on September 23, 2020, in her 91st year, peacefully at home. Beloved wife of Arnis, dear mother of Anda (Graham), Davis (Judy), Inga (John) and the late Lauris (Myra). Proud and loving grandmother and great-grandmother. Dear sister of Aija (Milan) and the late Juris (Rasma). Fondly remembered by family and friends around the world. Born in Riga, Latvia, she arrived in the backwoods of Ontario with her family following WWII. After graduating from Ryerson, she married Arnis in 1953 and lived and worked in Kingston for many years before settling in Toronto. She was an active and supportive member of the Latvian community and taught language and grammar at the Toronto Latvian high school for over thirty years. Strong and resilient, she faced life's many challenges with grace, kindness and compassion. She was our confidant, advisor, champion, and role model. We miss her greatly and she will be cherished always. Many thanks to the St. Michael's Hospital medical teams and the Central LIN for their compassionate support. In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting the Latvian Canadian Cultural Centre, 4 Credit Union Drive, or St. John's Latvian Lutheran Church, 200 Balmoral Avenue, Toronto.



