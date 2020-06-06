You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
More Obituaries for Inger STENE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Inger STENE

Inger STENE Obituary
INGER STENE Inger passed away in Toronto, on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at the age of 102. Inger was the beloved wife for fifty years of John Magne Stene (DFC), a well decorated officer of the RAF and who predeceased her in 2008. Born in Norway, Inger was one of three daughters. She came to Canada in 1956 and was immediately employed by the University of Toronto and stayed for 17 happy years. During WWII in Europe, she was active in the Norwegian Resistance until being forced to flee for her life to Sweden after her underground work was discovered by the German occupiers. Inger will be sorely missed by her loving step-daughters, Sheila Stene and Kristin Basso; her son-in-law, Guido Basso; and their half-sisters, Vanessa and Katharine Vansittart. Inger will also be fondly remembered by her many friends in Canada and Norway. A service will be held later when conditions permit. If desired, donations made to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, 2075 Bayview Avenue, Toronto M4N 3M5 or to a nature charity of your choice would be appreciated. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 6 to June 10, 2020
