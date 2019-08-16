|
IRA MICHAEL FRIEDMAN On August 14, 2019, on Salt Spring Island, British Columbia. Cherished son of the late Jack and the late Helen Friedman. Beloved brother and brother-in-law of Susan and Edward, Karen and Jay and Debra and Robert. Dear uncle to Rebecca and Marc, Jesse and Katie, Rachel, Sarah, Zachary and Jessica, Emma and Ella, Nathan and Elise, Joseph and Eli. Great-uncle to Sam, Rose, Isaac, Annie, Lylah and Jack. Good friend and trusted advisor to many. He was a researcher and sailor who navigated life with curiosity, knowledge and a dry wit. Funeral took place on August 14, 2019 at Victoria Jewish Cemetery. Shiva will took place at at Chabad Victoria and will then continue in Toronto on August 16 at 18 Sala Drive, Richmond Hill, from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and on August 18th and 19th from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and from 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Condolences may be offered at www.sandsvictoria.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 16 to Aug. 20, 2019