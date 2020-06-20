|
|
IRADJ NAGHIBI October 31, 1940 - June 3, 2020 We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our father, Iradj Naghibi, after a short battle with acute leukemia lymphoma (ATLL). Predeceased by his beloved wife, Safidokht Safipour Naghibi, he leaves behind his daughters, Mana (Douglas) and Nima (Andrew); grandchildren, Anahita, Safianna, Natasha, and Cyrus; siblings, Forough and Manouchehr in Iran; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family. Iradj also leaves behind a wide circle of friends around the world, which he attracted and cultivated with his tremendous generosity, kindness, and hospitality. Iradj was born in Nahavand, but moved to Tehran as a child. There he worked as a teacher and a journalist before joining the diplomatic corps, rising to the rank of Consul General in Mumbai (Bombay), India. During his diplomatic career, he was posted in New Delhi, Kabul, Oslo, and Mumbai. After the 1979 Iranian Revolution, he and his family moved to Paris and once more to Oslo before eventually landing in Toronto in 1982 to begin a new life. In his new career as an immigration consultant, he helped many resettle successfully in his adopted home. Iradj and his beloved Safidokht were consummate hosts; they were known for their large and lively social gatherings which were always elegant, graceful, and warm. He was an avid player of Bridge and Belotte, and a lover of Persian poetry, endless verses of which he could recite from memory. Iradj was a true gentleman, always gracious with others; he had a sharp mind and lively, sometimes irreverent, wit that brought laughter to all who knew him. A Celebration of Life service will be planned when Covid-19 restrictions ease and his many friends and loved ones can gather to celebrate properly the life of our much-loved father and grandfather. In the meantime, friends and family can leave messages at the online memorial site: https://mountpleasantgroup.permavita.com/site/IradjNaghibi.html?s=120. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in his memory to the Evergreen Brickworks in Toronto https://www.evergreen.ca/donate/from-the-ground-up/. These will be directed towards children's programming.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 20 to June 24, 2020