IRENE CROOT (née Pump) Died peacefully on February 1, 2019, in London, Ontario, two months before her 90th birthday. Her daughter Heidi and son-in-law Phil Carey thank Westmount Gardens staff for their big hearts and customized care. In 1953, Irene married Keith Croot, a lanky lad from England who loved poetry. They lived for more than 50 years in Lambeth, where for 15 years she achieved an average 25% annual increase in fundraising returns as campaign manager for the March of Dimes, founded the London Opera Guild, and served for a time as president of the London Symphony Orchestra's women's committee. Irene was predeceased by her husband, and is survived by her siblings Rosemarie Smillie, Caroline Lucas, and Hans Pump. Donations can be made to the UofT Faculty of Music (donate.utoronto.ca/music, 416-978-0811) or the Canadian Opera Company (coc.ca); and stories shared at ontariocremation.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 9 to Feb. 13, 2019