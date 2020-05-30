|
IRENE FERGUSON (née Hodgson) Irene died peacefully at home on May 21, 2020 at the age of 94 after a short battle with cancer. Predeceased by her husband of 55 years, James McIvor Ferguson, her brother Brian and sister Hilda. Beloved mother of Ian (Donna), Ann (Lloyd), Joyce (Sam) and Ke vin (Shelly). Loving grandmother of Brandy (Mickie), Paul, Ray mond, Jennifer and Jacob. Irene grew up in Cabbagetown in the 1930's. She worked for the CPR at Union Station and moved to Eto bicoke after getting married. Lat er, the family moved to Welland where she lived for almost 60 years. After her children grew up she returned to work for the On tario Government for 10 years. Irene was a lifelong reader of the Globe and Mail where she started each day by solving the cryptic crossword. She also enjoyed jig saw puzzles, watching Jeopardy, and reading her favorite authors, Dick Francis and Sue Grafton. Irene enjoyed reconnecting with her British ancestry and relatives through her many trips to Eng land. She had a great sense of humour and enjoyed British com edies, especially shows set in lo cations familiar to her. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of Irene's life will occur at a later date. Any donations can be made in Irene's name to Crohn's and Colitis Canada 1-800-387-1479. Online condolences can be made at www.cudneyfuneralhome. com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 30 to June 3, 2020