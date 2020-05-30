You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Irene FERGUSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene FERGUSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irene FERGUSON Obituary
IRENE FERGUSON (née Hodgson) Irene died peacefully at home on May 21, 2020 at the age of 94 after a short battle with cancer. Predeceased by her husband of 55 years, James McIvor Ferguson, her brother Brian and sister Hilda. Beloved mother of Ian (Donna), Ann (Lloyd), Joyce (Sam) and Ke vin (Shelly). Loving grandmother of Brandy (Mickie), Paul, Ray mond, Jennifer and Jacob. Irene grew up in Cabbagetown in the 1930's. She worked for the CPR at Union Station and moved to Eto bicoke after getting married. Lat er, the family moved to Welland where she lived for almost 60 years. After her children grew up she returned to work for the On tario Government for 10 years. Irene was a lifelong reader of the Globe and Mail where she started each day by solving the cryptic crossword. She also enjoyed jig saw puzzles, watching Jeopardy, and reading her favorite authors, Dick Francis and Sue Grafton. Irene enjoyed reconnecting with her British ancestry and relatives through her many trips to Eng land. She had a great sense of humour and enjoyed British com edies, especially shows set in lo cations familiar to her. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of Irene's life will occur at a later date. Any donations can be made in Irene's name to Crohn's and Colitis Canada 1-800-387-1479. Online condolences can be made at www.cudneyfuneralhome. com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 30 to June 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -