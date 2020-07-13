|
IRENE HELENA GRIEVE (nee Macneil) October 23 1921 - July 4, 2020 It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Irene Grieve after a short and rapid decline following a fall. She was able to celebrate her husband Drummond's 100th birthday in early March and was happy to see both her sons and daughter together for the event, the last time they were all together before the Covid pandemic wreaked havoc with everyone's lives. Irene was born in Winnipeg, to Marion Macneil and her husband Dr. Frank Macneil. Her two sisters, Frances and Margaret both predeceased her. She graduated with a degree in Home Economics from the University of Manitoba in 1943 then moved to Montreal, working as a chemist in a munitions factory until her marriage in February, 1946 when Drummond returned from overseas. They spent 74 wonderful years together, living in Ottawa, Montreal, Toronto and London Ontario. They lived in St. John's, Newfoundland for 6 happy years before moving back to Toronto in 1964, and then to Oakville in 2006. Irene was a talented seamstress and an avid gardener, traveller and bridge player until her various infirmities prevented her from doing the things she loved. Irene leaves her husband Drummond, sons Bob (Debra Starr) and Neil (Megan Barnett) and daughter Sally (George Oliver) and two grandchildren, Jake (Anaiz) and Matthew (Eden) as well as two great grandchildren, Nathan and Sonia. Cremation has taken place. A short family graveside service will be held at some future time when travel is safe again.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 13 to July 17, 2020