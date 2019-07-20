IRENE KATHLEEN PURDEN July 2, 1914 - July 15, 2019 Rene Purden died at Kensington Gardens, Toronto after a brief illness and exactly 80 years after she married her beloved husband Pat, who predeceased her. Loving mother of Carolyn Purden Anthony (Bill Hanna) and Christine Purden. Deeply loved by grandchildren, Steve (Vanessa) and Jen (Sunni) Anthony; and great-grandchildren, Elise, Everett, Finlay and Theador. Born in Epsom, Surrey, England, Rene was a talented artist who also created beautiful gardens wherever she lived. She was a courageous, determined and independent woman. Like so many of her age, her life was affected by the Depression and two World Wars and these events cultivated in her a firm belief that you never give in. Special thanks to the staff of Palmerston West, Kensington Gardens, who gave her such loving care in her last years. Published in The Globe and Mail from July 20 to July 24, 2019