IRENE LOUISA PALMER January 23, 1924 - November 20, 2019 Irene passed away on November 20, 2019, surrounded by her loving family, at Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington, Ontario. She was 95 years old. Irene was predeceased by the love of her life, Tom Palmer (1994), and by her brothers Nate and Fred. She leaves behind her beloved sons, Graham (Wendy) and Jeff (Cathy); grandchildren, Chris (Nicole), Dan (Ewie), Ian (Kelcy), D'Arcy, Lauren (Luke), Hayley (Kristian); and great-grandchildren, Clara, Maddie and Owen. Daughter of Fred and Nora Holloway, Irene was born in London, England and met her husband Tom on Christmas Day 1945. After getting married in 1947, Tom and Irene immigrated to Canada on the RMS Queen Elizabeth and started their first home together in Oakville, where their two sons were born. Irene will be remembered for her laughter, her joyful singing, and her lifelong devotion to family. She had a kind and loving soul and welcomed everyone she met during her long and happy life in England, Valleyfield and Beaconsfield, Quebec, and Tillsonburg and Burlington, Ontario. Irene was a dedicated friend, a caring neighbour, a talented hairdresser, seamstress and singer, a loving wife and mother, and an adoring grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be deeply missed by all of her family and friends. A heartfelt thank-you to everyone who provided care and comfort to Irene during her final years, particularly Barb and the rest of the team at Sunrise of Burlington and the attending nursing staff at Joseph Brant Hospital. Her family will be getting together to celebrate her wonderful life at Smith's Funeral Home in Burlington on Monday, November 25th. [email protected]
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 23 to Nov. 27, 2019