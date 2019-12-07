|
IRENE MAVIS VOYATZIS (nee Heggie) July 18, 1928 - November 30, 2019 Irene left an indelible imprint on all those she met through her unique personality, quick sense of humour and remarkable creative talents. Pretty and witty, Irene was a fun, vivacious woman well known for her paintings, sculptures, etchings, crafts and clever couplet writing. Domestically, she delighted us with scrumptious desserts, artistic décor and sewing projects ranging from stylish outfits to everlasting furniture upholstery. She garnered acclaim for several of her innovative fabric sculptures and wall hangings exhibited at craft exhibitions around the world. She loved to pen witty poems for friends' milestones (as well as rhyming guidelines for cottage bathroom protocol), showcasing her humour and intellect. Every project, whether creative or compulsory, became an imaginative labour of love. Irene passed away peacefully at Michael Garron Hospital on November 30, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. Predeceased by her husband of 67 years (Dino Voyatzis) who left us in June 2019, Irene was a caring and supportive mother to Timon (Colleen), Athena (Brian) and Paul (Estee) and her six grandchildren Gregory, Nicholas, Mia, Anna, Christian and Deanna. Born in Perthshire Scotland, Irene is predeceased by her younger brother John Heggie (Sue) and aunt to Geraldine and Simon Heggie and Alex and George Voyatzis. Irene was raised in Dundee by her loving grandmother while her parents pursued work in India. In her early years, she excelled academically and artistically while also proving her athletic abilities as captain of the girls' field hockey team.While at Dundee Art College she met her future husband Dino (Constantine) Voyatzis at an International Club and fell for the charming Greek student who was completing his Engineering degree at St. Andrews University. They married in July 1952 and came to Canada to begin their life and family together. Irene was an active member of the Ontario Crafts Council, a middle-school Art and English teacher and a university research assistant for sociological studies. Irene and Dino enjoyed world travel together, took the family on camping adventures around North America and eventually built a family cottage together near Parry Sound where they enjoyed their summers, gardening, puttering, swimming, canoeing and relaxing.Irene suffered from dementia in her later years and spent the last four years at True Davidson Acres Home. She will be lovingly missed by her family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alzheimer's Society.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 7 to Dec. 11, 2019