IRENE V. DOBSON (nee Woodland) Born August 9, 1924 in Mono, Ontario to Arthur H. Woodland and Ella V. Woodland (nee Taylor). Died April 12, 2020 in Newmarket, Ontario. Predeceased by her husband of 67 years Ross, daughter Tracey (Patrick Quinn), daughter Alison (Paul Truelove), and sister Francis (Lloyd Curry). Mourned by children Nancy (John Ferguson), Ian, and Jeffrey (Casey Hadaway). Missed and loved by grandchildren Matthew, Amanda, Jeffrey, Savannah, Christopher and James, great-grand children Vienna and Jaxx, as well as, many nieces and nephews. Irene grew up in Orangeville. She met Ross, the love of her life, while working as librarian at the Globe and Mail in Toronto. They were married at St. Mark's Anglican Church in Orangeville and then moved to Rochester, Minnesota and began a family. They went on to raise five children. To keep up with the needs of family and careers, they moved homes nineteen times within the Greater Toronto Area and Florida. Many fond memories were created at the family farm in Uxbridge. Irene also provided many years of fulfilling service to the Children's Aid Society of Toronto for which she was very proud. Irene and Ross enjoyed classical music, opera, live theatre and world travel. She especially loved Shakespeare and could recite many passages from memory even later in life. In keeping with her wishes, cremation has occurred, a private family gathering will be held later and ashes will be buried at Pine Grove Cemetery in Uxbridge. Condolences can be made at roadhouseandrose.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 16 to Apr. 20, 2020