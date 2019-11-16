You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
IRIS EVELYN BRADFORD The family sadly announces the passing of Iris Bradford (Nana) at the age of 93 at Sunnybrook Hospital on November 14, 2019, after a short illness. Iris is predeceased by her spouse, Dr. Norman Bradford (d. 2015), her daughter Judy (d. 2015) and daughter-in-law, Roxina (d. 2001). Iris was born in Essex, England in 1926, survived the blitz and became a war bride at the age of nineteen. She lived in many different cities before convincing her late husband to settle in Don Mills in 1957. Iris was a homemaker, Navy wife, Brown Owl, Sunnybrook volunteer and a member of the Textile Museum. She was an avid quilter and loved having her grandchildren up to the cottage on Georgian Bay. She lived independently until 2014 when she moved to Briton House. Iris is survived by her children Gillian Leverty (Michael), Adrian (Evelyn) and Chris (Lynn), and grandchildren Matthew (Beth), Sabrina (Michael), Emma (Daniel), and Evan and great-grandchildren Jack, Patrick, Georgia, Curtis and Norman. She will be fondly remembered for her kindhearted spirit. The family thanks the caring staff at Sunnybrook Hospital. Private arrangements.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 16 to Nov. 20, 2019
