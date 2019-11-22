You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Iris LIEBER


1928 - 2019
Iris LIEBER Obituary
IRIS LIEBER Born 1928, Died November 15, 2019. Predeceased by her husband Jack in 2015 and survived by his children and granddaughter. Iris leaves her family in Winnipeg and her many friends.She went to Ireland to visit relatives when she was 20 for a few months and then to London for four years during which time she witnessed the funeral of George V1, and the Coronation of Elizabeth II from her office in Trafalgar Square. Iris left London in 1953 when offered a job in Toronto. Joined Holt Renfrew in 1957 and studied commerce at the University of Toronto. Transferred to Holts head office in Montreal. She joined her husband when he went to Nigeria in 1965 for CIDA and lectured at the University of Ibadan for six years. Iris managed the West African Journal of Education. In 1972, Jack went to Papua New Guinea with the UNESCO and taught in Goroka. Iris managed the McCarthy Museum as well as actively participating in the management of Sinaki Giri Giri's (Minister of Posts and Telegraphs) coffee plantation and trade stores. On returning to Canada in 1973, Iris rejoined Holt Renfrew where she held a position of Controller, shortage controller and merchandise controller until she retired in 1993. Special gratitude to Dr. Laora Berkson, a longtime family friend, who followed her treatment with the oncologists at Princess Margaret Hospital. Thanks to Shelia Forbes, a neighbor and friend, who has managed Iris's affairs and watched over her since her first hospital stay in November 2017. No ending appreciation to her family and friends who have been constant and supporting throughout her illness. At her request, there will be no funeral or memorial. Condolences may be sent to the Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre mountpleasantgroup.com. Donations to Kensington Hospice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 22 to Nov. 26, 2019
