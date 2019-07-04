|
IRIS RITTER Peacefully in her 97th year after a 7 month battle with lung cancer on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Sunnybrook Hospital.Beloved mother of the late Rod Ritter and wife of the late Cecil Ritter. Loving mother of Diane Ritter and her partner Kurt Tutter and her son Peter Ritter and daughter-in-law Colleen Lewis. Loving aunt of Carrie, Gordon, Steven and Stewart Isman, Sharon and Lorne Chapnick, Bob Ritter and Lily Elsner, Joanne Manias and Peter Pollock, and Debora and Lloyd Rossman. A very special thanks to the wonderful nursing team and volunteers in the Sunnybrook Palliative Care Unit and particularly Dr. Rachel Wortzman. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 4, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Community Section of Pardes Shalom Cemetery, 10953 Dufferin Street, Maple (north of Major Mackenzie). If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Sunnybrook Palliative Care Unit 416-480-4483.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 4 to July 8, 2019