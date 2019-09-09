|
|
IRV LEVIN Passed away peacefully on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Baycrest Apotex. Beloved husband of Roz Levin for 57 years. Loving father of Karon Jacobson of Dublin, and Leigh Levin of Toronto. Devoted grandfather of Jake, Hayley, Carly, and Mitchell Jacobson of Dublin, and Jamie, Sam, and Sophie Wortsman of Toronto. Predeceased by his parents Harry and Zena Levin of Winnipeg, his sisters Miriam (Mickey) Alkin, Freda Rubin of Montreal, and his adored niece Sharon Alkin. Thank you to the dedicated nursing staff of 6 North Apotex Centre. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the Beth Sholom Synagogue section of Mount Sinai Cemetery, 986 Wilson Avenue, Toronto. For Shiva details please see www.benjamins.ca. Memorial donations may be made to Parkinson Canada, 416-227-9700 or www.parkinson.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 9 to Sept. 13, 2019