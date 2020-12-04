IRVING 'Scott' FOWLER It was time to say goodbye, to our darling Scott. He passed away peacefully, with such grace and dignity at home in London, on Saturday, November 28, 2020, with his children Kyra and Ian, and his forever love, Sandra, of 37 years, by his side. He will be missed by his grandsons, Andrew Fowler, Mark and Jamie Kappele; his daughter-in-law Concie Fowler; and his son-in-law David Kappele. Before he passed, he reached out to his extended family, friends and colleagues, and gave them his heart; they felt wiser and more cherished because of it. Scott raised his three children in Toronto, with lots of fond memories of Cedar Point, Ontario, Windermere Island and Harbour Island in The Bahamas. Latterly, he and Sandra spent many winters in Vero Beach, Florida, a little slice of paradise. Family was everything to him; he made sure everyone knew they were loved in a special way. He loved gardening, was an avid reader, collected wine, and spent special time with friends improving his golf game. He graduated with an Honours degree in Economics at Western University and began his career as an oil and gas analyst, which led him to be recruited to McLeod Young Weir to run the institutional sales for many years. Seeking a new challenge, Scott then joined Merrill Lynch and was instrumental in making it third in corporate finance in Canada. His true passion came when he co-founded with two senior partners, Orenda Corporate Finance (a mid-market investment advisory firm), and the IAIB, creating a network of M&A firms around the world. Nothing gave him more joy than helping his clients not only succeed, but excel beyond their dreams. He was a client's client. He would push them to think outside the box. Scott then became an advisory board member of a number of privately held companies, which gave him such a sense of accomplishment. As Scott said many times, his raison d'être for living was to always be relevant; this is how he lived every day until he left us. His final step in his journey was in London, Ontario, where he and Sandra moved to be closer to family. He wanted her to be surrounded by loved ones when it was time for him to go. He was a treasure among men; we all would say, he was "strong like bull…they broke the mold." We will miss him enormously, but his spirit will always be with us forever. A private funeral service will be conducted at Westview Funeral Chapel, 709 Wonderland Road North, London. A memorial tree will be planted in Scott's memory. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a donation in memory of Scott are asked to consider Make-A-Wish Canada (www.shorturl.at/ahmAO). Online condolences are available by visiting www.westviewfuneralchapel.com