DR. IRVING H. KOVENB.A.,M.Ed.,M.D.,C.M.,F.R.C.S.(C),F.A.C.S.(Irv) Peacefully on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Baycrest (Apotex Centre). Beloved husband of 62 years to the late Flossie. Loving father and father-in-law of Bob and Marla, Laurie and Mark Bernick, Jeff and Carol, and Steve and Lee-Anne. Dear brother and brother- in-law of Betty-Rae and the late Joe Abramsky, late Natalie and late Max Cohen, the late Philip and Merle Koven. Devoted Zaidy of Elyse and Roi, Aaron and Bayla, Josh and Kayla, Alana and Chase, Ben, and Sam. Great Zaidy to Jack, Sadie and Harlee. Burial was on Monday May 18 with a private family graveside service. Dad was the oldest of four children from Grand Falls, a small town in New Brunswick. He obtained his B.A at Mount Alison University (1949) and M.Ed. from the University of Toronto (1994). He graduated in Medicine from Dalhousie University (1954) and obtained his F.R.C.S. (C)(1958) and practiced General Surgery at Mount Sinai Hospital and was until his retirement in 2006. He was an Associate Professor in the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Toronto and he was a consultant surgeon at Baycrest. Irv was a well-respected surgeon and had a brilliant medical career. He emulated qualities of a compassionate healer with his ability to care for his patients, having a lasting positive impact on their lives. Central to his life was his love for family. His real pride and joy was his soul mate, Flossie and his four children and they provided us with unconditional love. Irv was gifted in many ways, had many accomplishments and excelled at everything he did. His was very skilled at playing music and loved to share it with others. He is the original "Stride Piano Man" and performed for others into his 92nd year. After his retirement, he volunteered at Baycrest and played piano weekly on the palliative floor. He mastered the art of contemplation, was a diverse thinker, enjoyed smoking his pipe and later cigars. He was a talented carpenter and built his beloved chalet at Beaver Valley Ski Club. He had the ability to make wooden bridges and trains very interesting and he built a train set that his grandchildren remember so well. Irv was a true dreamer, had a sharp intellect and a great sense of humour and never-ending source of stories and jokes. He was an aficionado of many joys in life, including fly fishing (his beloved Miramichi), piano, cigars (every puff is important), martinis and writing his memoirs. Irv was proud that at 91(almost 92 in July) he was the longest surviving Koven of any generation and valued life and living. Our dad had the ability to relate to everyone. A never-ending smile and giggle, sparkle in his eyes, forever cheerful and positive demeanor, a zest for life, joyful and jovial was Irv. He lived life to the fullest, a loss of a great man, father, husband, grandfather, great grandfather, friend, mentor and to the community at large. His journey ended as he conducted his life, with grace and dignity. He left a legacy of Love. The family extends their appreciation and are thankful to Baycrest for the care and attention they provided and for his caregivers that enhanced his quality of life including: Gina, Michelle, Elsa, Arlyne and Eunice. Donations can be made to the baycrestfoundation.org in Irving's memory. The world has lost a true great human, our father, whom we loved deeply. "What was was and what is is." Bob, Laurie, Jeff and Steve
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 23 to May 27, 2020