ISIS (Madeleine) WAHBA MIKHAIL Born in Mansoura, Egypt, on February 21, 1920 and passed away peacefully on September 25, 2020, in her 101st year. Isis, affectionately known as Mado, is reunited with her beloved husband Zaki Wahba Wassef, her daughter Dolly Saba El Leil (late Kamal) and granddaughter Nadine Daoud. She will be missed by her daughters Samia Mansour (late Roushdy); Mervet Daoud (Wasfi); Myra Mikhail (Nabih); Jacqueline Guindi (Ashraf). She is also the loving grandmother of: Marielle Saba El Leil; Marc Saba El Leil (Laure); Frederic Daoud (Nadia); Emad Mansour (Helen); Nicole Guegueirre (Dan); Jeanine Guindi (Jocelyn); Chantal Guindi (Alexandre); Cheryl Mikhail- Tavares (Marko). She also leaves behind 13 great-grandchildren: Catherine Gagnon; Camille and Eliott Saba El Leil; Lily and Ruby Daoud; Lucas and Zachary Guegueirre; Nicola Harvey; Laurence and Christophe Cloutier; Cedric and Theodore Tavares; Sophia Mansour. Mado has 7 siblings, and is survived by Carmen Atallah (late Nashed) and sister-in-law Nelly W. Mikhail. Pre- deceased by Linda Boghdady (Yacoub); Helene Mikhail (William); Alice Daoud (Abd El Malak); Mikhail Ramzy Wahba (Linda);Youssef W. Mikhail; Mary Barsoum (Fouad). Visitation will be held at R.S. Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge St, North York, ON M2M 3W9 on Friday, October 2, 2020 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. for Friends and 4:30 - 6:30 pm for Family. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 12:00 noon at St. Mark's Cathedral, 455 Ferrier Street, Markham ON L3R 5Z2. The service will be livestreamed at www.stmarkstoronto.ca/;
followed by interment at Highland Hills Memory Gardens Lane, 33 Memory Gardens Lane, North York, ON M2H 3K4.