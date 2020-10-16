You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

Isobel Ann DALZELL
ISOBEL ANN DALZELL (nee Steel)April 24, 1927 - October 10, 2020 Classicist, teacher, author, craftswoman, loving wife, mother, and friend, passed away in Fredericton, N.B. Sadly mourned by her daughter Catherine, of Saint John, N.B., and her children, Margaret, Joseph, Catherine and Mary; and by her son Thomas and daughter-in-law Jill, of Pickering, Ont., and their children Rosalind, Gwyneth and Isobel. Also mourned by a wide circle of family and friends from both sides of the Atlantic. Ann was born in Saint John, N.B., and educated at Saint John High School, Mount Allison University, University of Toronto, and King's College, London. She was the recipient of the Beaverbrook Scholarship, and many other academic honours. She was a devoted teacher of classics, and author of several books representing her wide range of interests. Volumes include a history of the Scotchtown United Church and Transmundus, abbot of Chiaravale and author of the ars dictanti. A memorial service will be held in Fredericton, N.B. For those who wish, a donation to The Nature Conservancy in Ann's memory would be appreciated. Online condolences can be made at www.mcadamsfh.com

Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 16 to Oct. 20, 2020.
