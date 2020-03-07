You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Isobel BRISBOIS

ISOBEL BRISBOIS (McEachren) August 4, 1924 - February 29, 2020 Our hearts are heavy to announce the passing of a truly gracious, proud, remarkable woman. Very loved and admired by all who knew her. Born to Norman and Jean McEachren and raised in Toronto and Grafton. Beloved wife of over 50 years to Joseph Dorion, predeceased in 1998. Sister to Jane Sinclair (Allan) and brother Henry Allan, both predeceased. Devoted Mom to her 5 children. Jennifer McBride (David), Dorion (Sondra), Norman (John Thomson), Curtis (Mary Birkett), Cindy (Jay Bennett). Adored Grammy to, Alexandra Lorusso, Lindsay Lorusso (Andrew Nisker), Bennett McBride (Morgan), Carl Lorusso Jr. Special GG to Sebastian, Hunter, and Apollo Nisker. She leaves behind many nieces, nephews and friends. Especially Catriona and family, Doris, and the Mays. Isobel devoted her life to her family. Her sharp mind, wit, and elegance shone through into her 95th year. She was a voracious reader and even after losing her sight turned to the CNIBs talking books as her saviour. She always kept herself on top of current affairs and could keep up a good debate well into her 90s. Isobel had a splendid, welcoming home and won awards for her gardens. Her love gave us all strength. Although she will be greatly missed, Isobel's example will forever inspire the lives touched by her. We love you to the moon and back. A special thank you to her care givers in McMillan Garden at The Golden Plough Lodge. A Catholic Mass to celebrate Isobel's life with interment at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Toronto to follow in the spring. In lieu of flowers a donation to a charity of your choice would be appreciated. Online condolences may be expressed at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 7 to Mar. 11, 2020
