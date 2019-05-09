You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Erb & Good Family Funeral Home
171 King Street South
Waterloo, ON N2J 1P7
519-745-8445
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Erb & Good Family Funeral Home
171 King Street South
Waterloo, ON N2J 1P7
View Map
Service
Friday, May 10, 2019
2:00 PM
St. John's Anglican Church
Elora , ON
View Map
ISOBEL CHALMERS (née Speers) February 15, 1936 - May 6, 2019 After a life filled with love and care for others, Isobel passed away peacefully at the age of 83 in the early hours of May 6, 2019. Although she will be sadly missed, her devotion to family and friends can provoke only a spirit of thanksgiving for a life fully lived. Isobel was born in Wallace Township just south of Palmerston, Ontario to William and Hannah Speers, growing up on a farm, attending a one room school house for elementary school and graduating from Norwell Secondary School. Following in her mother's footsteps, she trained as a nurse at Toronto Western Hospital, graduating in 1957. Shortly after graduating, she married Jim Chalmers, the love of her life, and celebrated 53 years of marriage before Jim's death in 2010. She was a wonderful mother to Bruce (Louise), Jane (Greg) and Iain (Elizabeth); and proud grandmother of nine grandchildren, Alec, Tori, Thomas, Duncan, Hannah, Peter, Angus, Aidan and Kate. She was a loving sister to Audrey (Jim) and sister-in-law to Peggy (Crerar). Not one to seek the spotlight, perhaps Isobel's greatest gift was her willingness to support other people, whether that be walking with Jim as he and others established St. John's-Kilmarnock School, working as a nurse in the emergency department at Groves Memorial Hospital in Fergus, running blood donor clinics, ushering at the Elora Festival, overseeing committees at the KW Symphony, or doing 6 a.m. volunteer shifts in the Emergency room of the Grand River Hospital. Quiet determination and a sense of servanthood were her hallmarks, none more obvious than the love, care and support for her family. Visitation will be held at the Erb and Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 5 - 8 p.m. A Service of Thanksgiving for Isobel's life will be held at St. John's Anglican Church, Elora on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or to the Grand River Hospital Foundation and can be arranged through the funeral home at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 9 to May 13, 2019
