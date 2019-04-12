You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Isobel DANSON

Isobel DANSON Obituary
ISOBEL DANSON After a brief illness, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at North York General Hospital in Toronto. Devoted wife of the late Stephen Starr and daughter of the late Evelyn and Edward Danson. Dear sister and sister-in-law of Jeffrey and Myrna Danson of Montreal. Loving aunt of Steven, and Brian. Isobel will be sorely missed by her closest friends, Hugh and Birgit Johnston. Special thanks to the staff of North York General Hospital, ICU. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue W., (three lights west of Dufferin) for service on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Interment in the Community section of Pardes Shalom Cemetery.Shiva in Toronto at 27 Riderwood Drive on Sunday from 4:00 to 9:00 p.m. and Monday and Tuesday from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to North York General Hospital Foundation 416-756-6944.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 12 to Apr. 16, 2019
