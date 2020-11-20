You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

Isobel MCKINNON
ISOBEL MURRAY (CATION) MCKINNON 1915 - 2020 Passed away peacefully at Bay Haven Nursing Home in Collingwood on Monday, November 16, 2020 in her 106th year. Beloved wife of the late Donald W. McKinnon (1996). Loving mother of Barbara Corneil (Derek) of Toronto, Heather Ferguson (Harold) of Collingwood, and Ian (Elaine Roper) of Toronto. Cherished grandmother of Glenn Corneil (Paule) of New Liskeard, Brian Corneil (Karen) of London, Jennifer Longo (Peter) of Saskatoon, Colin Ferguson (Louise) of Fernie, B.C., Lindsay Ferguson-Ralph (Andrew) of Woodstock, Bradley McKinnon (Sacha) of Toronto, and Annie Roper of Toronto. Proud Great "Grandma Kitten" of Patrick (Tarra), Heidi and Scott Corneil, Kim, Eric and Adrienne Corneil, and Ethan, Josh and Leah Longo and equally proud "GG" of Caleb Ralph. Predeceased by her sisters, Madeleine Glover Butler and Joan Bentley (Ray) and also by her beloved great granddaughter Alexa Corneil. Isobel was kind, gracious, and generous, an inspirational role model for all four generations of our family. She was the last surviving graduate of the Hospital for Sick Children, School of Nursing, Class of 1937. She was a long time member of Rotary's Inner Wheel, Humber Valley United Church, and more recently Trinity United Church, Collingwood. A keen tennis competitor in her youth, Isobel stayed active physically, curling and playing golf at Lambton Golf and Country Club well into her 80's. In her 90's, she shot a legitimate bogey on a Par 3. Our heartfelt thanks to the staff at Bay Haven for their care. Cremation has taken place, interment at Mount Pleasant Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Charitable donations in Isobel's memory may be made to Trinity United Church, Maple Street, Collingwood or the charity of your choice. Friends may visit Isobel's online Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 20 to Nov. 24, 2020.
