ISOBEL MERAB HALL It is with sadness that we share the passing of our mother, Isobel (nee Trotter), on Thursday, August 1, 2019. Isobel was in her 94th year and lived a full life, filled with many proud and honourable accomplishments. Isobel was a loving wife to John (deceased 2004) and proud sister to her only brother, the late Hector S. Trotter (Teresa). She will be dearly missed by all who knew her but especially by her children, Nancy, Jim (Sheila), Diana (Steve) and Barb (Brock); her grandchildren, Adam (Amy), Megan (Brett), Andrew (Leah), Caitlin, Russell, Kate (Chad), Conrad, Patrick and Chloe; and her great-grandchildren, Cameron, James, Edward, Jack, Sean, Isobel and Thomas. Born in Montreal, Quebec in 1926 to Jean Sutherland and Clifford Trotter, she attended and graduated from Rothesay Netherwood School in New Brunswick and was one of few women in 1947 to graduate with a Commerce degree from McGill University. It was at McGill she met the love of her life John A. Hall, a mining engineer, football player and avid golfer. Isobel and John were married on April 15, 1950. This began numerous adventures throughout northern Quebec and Ontario with stints in various mining towns. Isobel was full of stories about her life and adventures in Timmins, Noranda and Murdochville. Isobel and John moved to Toronto in 1967 where they became active members of their community. Isobel enjoyed the friendship of many and had a passion for golf, bridge, gardening and bird watching. She enjoyed time with family and friends both in Toronto and Delray Beach, Florida. She was an incredible woman, with a thirst for current events, politics, the stock market and understanding of people. She was a loyal confidante, active listener and trusted advisor. She had a wonderful sense of humour and enjoyed nothing more than a good laugh. Isobel was a beautiful person inside and out, she was charming, elegant and dignified in every way. She approached life with an enthusiastic and game for anything mindset. She was warm and welcoming to everyone she encountered, leaving anyone she'd met better for having known her. Her kind spirit and warm heart will be dearly missed. A funeral service will be held at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville) on Saturday, August 17th at 1:00 p.m. followed by a reception from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. Memorial donations in memory of Isobel may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada (heartandstroke.ca), 110-1525 Carling Avenue, Ottawa, ON K1Z-8R9. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 7 to Aug. 11, 2019