ISOBEL ROWLANDS Isobel Rowlands (Belle) passed away at Vancouver General Hospital on May 6, 2019, age 94. Predeceased by her husband, James (Jim); father, Robert Miller; mother, Edith (Hale); and sister, Ruth (Moore). Survived by her children, Robert, Anne (Greg), and Jane (Steve); her grandchildren, Meredith, Alexander (Olga), Ellen (Sylvain), Thomas, and Emma; great-grandson, Henry, and dear friend Becca. Born on July 26, 1924, Belle lived most of her life in Montreal. After completing her B.A. at McGill University in 1946, she dedicated her life to her family and many friends. She loved gardening and quilting but more than anything, she enjoyed spending time with loved ones at her country home at Ste. Anne-des-Lacs, Que. In 2008, she moved to Vancouver to be closer to her family, but her heart remained in Quebec. Endlessly curious, Belle was a voracious reader who always had a book by her side and knew the answer to every gardening question. Belle was strong, opinionated, and fiercely independent; after a life-changing fall in September 2016 and an extended stay in Vancouver-area hospitals, she lived at Blenheim Lodge in Vancouver. Special thanks to the nurses at Mount St. Joseph Hospital, Vancouver General Hospital, and the staff at Blenheim Lodge. In lieu of flowers, donations in Belle's memory may be made to the children's hospital of your choice. Funeral service was held at West Point Grey United Church, 4595 West 8th Ave., Vancouver, on Friday, May 10. Interment will be at Mount Royal Cemetery in Montreal at a later date. You are invited to leave a personal message of condolence at: www.myalternatives.ca Published in The Globe and Mail from May 10 to May 14, 2019