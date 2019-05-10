You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
West Point Grey United Church
4595 West 8th Avenue
Vancouver, BC V6R 2A4
Resources
More Obituaries for Isobel ROWLANDS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Isobel ROWLANDS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Isobel ROWLANDS Obituary
ISOBEL ROWLANDS Isobel Rowlands (Belle) passed away at Vancouver General Hospital on May 6, 2019, age 94. Predeceased by her husband, James (Jim); father, Robert Miller; mother, Edith (Hale); and sister, Ruth (Moore). Survived by her children, Robert, Anne (Greg), and Jane (Steve); her grandchildren, Meredith, Alexander (Olga), Ellen (Sylvain), Thomas, and Emma; great-grandson, Henry, and dear friend Becca. Born on July 26, 1924, Belle lived most of her life in Montreal. After completing her B.A. at McGill University in 1946, she dedicated her life to her family and many friends. She loved gardening and quilting but more than anything, she enjoyed spending time with loved ones at her country home at Ste. Anne-des-Lacs, Que. In 2008, she moved to Vancouver to be closer to her family, but her heart remained in Quebec. Endlessly curious, Belle was a voracious reader who always had a book by her side and knew the answer to every gardening question. Belle was strong, opinionated, and fiercely independent; after a life-changing fall in September 2016 and an extended stay in Vancouver-area hospitals, she lived at Blenheim Lodge in Vancouver. Special thanks to the nurses at Mount St. Joseph Hospital, Vancouver General Hospital, and the staff at Blenheim Lodge. In lieu of flowers, donations in Belle's memory may be made to the children's hospital of your choice. Funeral service was held at West Point Grey United Church, 4595 West 8th Ave., Vancouver, on Friday, May 10. Interment will be at Mount Royal Cemetery in Montreal at a later date. You are invited to leave a personal message of condolence at: www.myalternatives.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 10 to May 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.