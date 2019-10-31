|
ISOBEL WILCOX Born on March 17, 1922 in Harriston, Ontario, passed away peacefully on October 22, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband, Dudley, in 2011 and her brothers Ward and John. Isobel is survived by her three sons, JD (Kathy Kilmartin) of Whistler, Bill (Barb Doherty) of Toronto and Munro (Ann Wilcox) of Glenwood Springs, Colorado; her seven grandchildren, Ryan (Kristen), David (Adrienne), Michael (Karina) and Ian (Alyssa) Wilcox (and their mother, Sally Wilcox), Carolyn Wilcox (Shawn Roussel), and Hannah and Kali Wilcox; and her six great-grandchildren, Kaden, Noah, Nixon, Sierra and recent arrivals Asher and Teagen. In her early years, Isobel lived in the "poor house" near Fergus (now the Wellington County Museum), which her parents ran. She often described this as a formative experience. After graduating as a Public Health Nurse, Isobel and Dudley were married in England in 1946. Thereafter, they lived where Dudley's work took them, initially to South Africa, followed by Israel, and then back to Canada, where they lived across the country, ultimately ending up in Toronto in 1970. Isobel put her career on hold while raising her family. She was an accomplished cook/baker, an avid tennis player and skier, and a talented potter. She also loved nature and the outdoors, and her garden was a source of great enjoyment. As a member of Eglinton St. George's United Church, Isobel worked tirelessly on everything from landscaping to rummage sales. She always went quietly about her business, never needing thanks or affirmation. Isobel was a kind, caring and generous woman who took pleasure in simple things. Always smiling, she was non-judgmental and rarely had anything negative to say about anyone. She was, however, frank, never sugar-coating her comments. She was a guiding light and an inspiration to many who had the good fortune to know her. Her favourite remark was "Isn't that amazing?" Well Isobel, you were amazing. We will miss you so much. At Isobel's request, there will be no funeral service. There will be a private family gathering to celebrate Isobel's life at some time in the new year. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to Eglinton St. George's United Church or a charity of choice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 31 to Nov. 4, 2019