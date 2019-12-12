|
|
ISRAEL KARREL On Tuesday, December 10, 2019. Israel Karrel, beloved husband of Helen Karrel. Loving father and father-in-law of Paul and Anne, James Karrel and Chris Mahardi, Abram, and the late Clifford Karrel. Dear brother of the late Ben and Sam Karrel, and Judy Shimelman. Devoted grandfather of Rita, and Garson. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West, Toronto (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Interment in the Darchei Noam Section of Pardes Shalom Cemetery. Shiva at Forest Hill Place, 645 Castlefield Avenue, Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to The Israel Karrel Memorial Fund c/o The Benjamin Foundation 416-780-0536 www.benjamins.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 12 to Dec. 16, 2019