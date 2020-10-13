You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

Issie SPIVACK
ISSIE SPIVACK On October 11, 2020 at home. Beloved husband of Rita. Loving father and father-in- law of Michael and Melanie, Pamela and Ronnie David, and Neil and Michelle Spivack. Dear brother and brother-in- law of Julius Spivack and Sylvie St. Louis, and the late Nathan Spivack. Devoted grandfather ofAshley, Lyla Rose, Nya, Avery, Madison, and Ryan. A Family graveside service will be heldon Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Memorial donations may be made to The Odette Cancer Centre at Sunnybrook Hospital (416) 480-4483.

Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 13 to Oct. 17, 2020.
