IVAN GEORGE PALMER Of St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador passed away peacefully at home on July 2, 2019 in his 89th year. Born in Plymouth, England in 1931, Ivan was the son of the late Harley and Olive (Bett) Palmer, and brother of the late John Palmer. He is survived by Ann, his wife of 64 years. Ivan will be deeply missed by his children: Elizabeth (Luc) of London, England; Matthew (Elda) of Boston; Richard (Manita) of Ottawa; Steven of Windsor, Ontario; and Louise (Stephen) of Greenwich, Connecticut; and grandchildren Zachary, Ava, Chloe, Sophia, Emil, Giorgio, Ghilenn and Beatrice. Generous, creative, witty and well rounded, Ivan enjoyed the world and all it had to offer. He was a fine writer and discerning reader who delighted in good company and lively conversation. Ivan was educated at Kirkham Grammar School in Lancashire. He played on the school's first eleven cricket team and became Head Boy. He graduated with a BSc in Chemistry from the University of London, and began his career at British Drug Houses. Ivan immigrated to Montreal in 1956 where he joined BA-Shawinigan (later Gulf Oil Canada) as an industrial research chemist and worked at its Montreal East, Shawinigan and Varennes plants. In the early 1970s he was a senior research and development manager for Johnson & Johnson Canada. In 1974, Ivan joined the Newfoundland government's Department of Development where he oversaw projects in the oil and gas sector, the Labrador Sea and Lake Melville Ice Management programmes, and numerous ventures with local development corporations. After retiring as an Assistant Deputy Minister, he worked as a consultant for clients that included the Labrador Inuit Development Corporation and the Music Industry Association of Newfoundland and Labrador. He was a fellow of the Canadian Society for Chemistry. Ivan loved to sing, and lent his rich baritone voice to several St. John's-based choirs. He was a keen gardener and member of the Horticultural Society, and a dedicated watercolourist who studied and exhibited with Diana Dabinett's art group, 'Monday's Company'. Cremation has taken place. Funeral service will take place at the Carnell Memorial Chapel, 329 Freshwater Road, Friday, July 19th at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Doctors Without Borders. To send a message of condolence, please visit www.carnells.com Published in The Globe and Mail from July 13 to July 17, 2019