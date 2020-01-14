You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
IVAN OTTO ELKAN Peacefully on Monday, December 30, 2019 at North York General Hospital, after a year-long illness. Mourned by Yuan Fang (Yuki) Chen and sadly missed by many close friends and cousins. Predeceased by his unforgettable mother, Elizabeth Elkan, his extraordinary sister, Gabrielle (Gabi) Schmidt and his niece, Marianne Bergson. Retired Physician, graduate of the University of Toronto Faculty of Medicine (1961) and with a specialty in internal medicine. Devoted son, brother and uncle. Cultured gentleman, generous with many. Private cremation has taken place. A celebration of the life of Dr. Ivan Elkan is planned for later in January. Memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 14 to Jan. 18, 2020
