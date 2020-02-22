You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Ivan Owen MCFARLANE

IVAN OWEN MCFARLANE January 14, 1936 - February 16, 2020 With great sadness we announce Ivan's death, after a short illness, in his 85th year. Ivan was predeceased by his parents, Ernest and Alice McFarlane of Kingston, Jamaica, his wife, Harriet Szonyi McFarlane, and brothers, Eric, Llewellyn and Roy. He is loved by sister, Gloria Flemming; step-sons, Michael Szonyi and Eric Szonyi; daughters-in-law, Francine McKenzie and Ruth Givertz; and five grandchildren, Noah, Robert, Asher, Katie and Bella. He came from Jamaica to Toronto in 1961 to attend Trinity College. He was a dashing bachelor until he met the love of his life, Harriet. He thrived as a husband, step-father and grandfather. Ivan's kind heart and convivial personality made him dear friends throughout his life. He was passionate about his church (St. Michael and All Angels), cricket, reading and book clubs, choral singing, Scrabble, the crosswords, and single malt whisky. Education was at the heart of Ivan's life, and the list of his degrees is long: he was a graduate of Kingston College, Jamaica; Trinity College at the University of Toronto (BA, 1964); Carleton University (MA, 1969); York University (MEnv, 1972); OISE (MA, 1982); University of Toronto Law School (MSL, 2007); OISE/University of Toronto (PhD, 1995). He had a long career in the Social Science Department of Centennial College. Upon retirement, he continued to dedicate his time and skills to various voluntary organizations. He served as President and Council Member of both the College of Psychologists and the College of Denturists of Ontario Ivan was especially devoted to two institutions, Trinity College and Massey College. At Trinity he served on the Senate and the Board of Trustees. At Massey he was a founding member of the Quadrangle Society, and became a Senior Fellow in 2011. More important than his formal titles are the countless hours he spent mentoring and supporting undergraduate and graduate students. His home with Harriet on St. Clair Ave. was a second home to many students. He was a beloved fixture in both communities A service and celebration of Ivan's life will be held in the spring; details will be available in due course.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 22 to Feb. 26, 2020
