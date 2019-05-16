You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
IVY BEATRICE REID Passed away peacefully at Hilltop Manor, Cambridge, Ontario in her 94th year. Ivy was born in New Westminster, British Columbia on November 23, 1925 to Thomas and Olive Grozier and spent her formative years in Surrey, B.C. Soon after the Second War ended, she moved to Toronto (eventually settling in Mississauga) with her adoring husband, Joseph, who had been stationed in Alaska and B.C. with the Royal Canadian Air Force. She was predeceased by her husband as well as her son, Robert; her brother, Thomas; and her sister, Patty; and is survived by her son, Joseph (Jeltje); her brother, George (Elsie); and her grandsons, Michael, Robert, Scott and Chris. A deep-felt thanks of gratitude goes out to the staff at Hilltop Manor for their loving care of Ivy during her difficult times. A celebration of Ivy's life will take place at a later date.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 16 to May 20, 2019
