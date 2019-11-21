You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
IZZIE ROSEN On Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at North York General Hospital. Beloved husband of the late Eleanor Rosen. Loving father and father-in-law of the late Joel Rosen, Anne and the late Michael Tuszynski, Andrew and Dawn Rosen, and Sharron Rosen. Dear brother and brother-in-law of Jack and Rose Rosen, and the late Saul Rosen. Devoted grandfather of Shelby and Jared, Matthew, Sloane, Jonah, Kaelyn, and Greyson. Special thanks to the Cheltenham team for their care and support over the years. He will be remembered as a man who always helped others. A graveside was held on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. in the Apter Society Section of Bathurst Lawn Memorial Park. The family will be sitting a private shiva. Memorial donations may be made to the Temmy Latner Foundation, 416-586-8203, ext 3936.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 21 to Nov. 25, 2019
