J. BRUCE MARTIN April 2,1937 (Galashiels, Scotland) October 6, 2019 (Toronto) Bruce passed away peacefully at Kensington Gardens after a lengthy illness. He was predeceased by his parents, and sister Iris. Arriving in Canada in his 20s, he was, for many years, a researcher and scriptwriter for the CBC's The Nature of Things, including such episodes as "Secret Fears: Overcoming Phobias," "The Sleep Famine," and "Monkey Business". Bruce was a constant fount of ideas for feature films - his notes (in his distinctive, loopy handwriting) filled hundreds of journals - but the only one of his scripts to reach the big screen was filmed in Italy (starring Joanna Pacula) and released (in 1992) as the horror/slasher feature "Body Parts". In addition to his love of the macabre, Bruce was also a fan of (in no particular order) chimpanzees, Danny Kaye, The Goon Show, walking, Cole Porter, house plants, Richard Wagner, cooking (scampi and puttanesca sauce his specialties), and Weimaraners (especially Strauss and Groucho). Bruce was much beloved by his friends, who will miss him - his gothic tastes, his smart-ass rejoinders and his sense of humour - terribly.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 2 to Nov. 6, 2019
