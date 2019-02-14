J. BRUCE PICKERSGILL Our wonderful Bruce passed away peacefully on February 7, 2019 at home at the age of 76, leaving behind Lindsay, his wife of 53 years; his children, Michael (Janine) and Heather (Todd), and grandchildren Thomas, William and Kate; sister, Clare (Rudy); and brother, Frank (Maureen) and many relatives. Born in Ottawa, January 18, 1943, to Tom and Margaret Pickersgill, Bruce grew up in Vancouver and Winnipeg. He received his Bachelor of Architecture from the University of Manitoba in 1966 and completed his Master of Architecture at Harvard University in 1971. His career in architecture took him from Winnipeg to Toronto with stops in Paris, Boston and Dubai. He was proud to have been involved in many exciting projects around the world. Bruce loved his family and devoted his life to providing a safe harbour for them all. He treasured spending time at the family cottage in Minaki, Ontario, where endless building projects were started, and picnics perfected. He was at heart a bon vivant who loved sharing a delicious meal and glass of wine with friends, trading tales of great golf shots or the fish that got away, in between reading a good book or pouring over ideas for the next great dinner or exciting destination. Often described as a true gentleman, Bruce was kind, generous, honest and fair without reservation, except maybe for the odd 'foot wedge' on the golf course. His quiet intelli-gence and humour were demonstrated in his endless supply of one liners and quips. Bruce faced his long journey with MSA with grace, optimism and without complaint. We would like to thank all our family and friends for their support, and especially his brother Frank, whose many visits brightened Bruce's day. Lindsay could not have managed as caregiver without the compassionate guidance of Bruce's team of doctors, nurses and PSWs. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sunnybrook Hospital Foundation or the Temmy Latner Palliative Care Centre. A celebration of Bruce's life will take place at Mt Pleasant Funeral Centre on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. details are available at www.e-touch.ca. As Bruce/Pix/Koko/Dad/ Unca Bruce/ Poppa B would say, 'it's been lovely'. Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 14 to Feb. 18, 2019