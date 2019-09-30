You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Oshawa Funeral Home
847 King Street West
Oshawa, ON L1J2L4
(905) 721-1234
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Oshawa Funeral Home
847 King Street West
Oshawa, ON L1J2L4
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Oshawa Funeral Home
847 King Street West
Oshawa, ON L1J2L4
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Gregory The Great Catholic Church
214 Simcoe Street North
Oshawa, ON
View Map
THE HONOURABLE JUSTICE J. BRYAN SHAUGHNESSY It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of The Honourable Justice J. Bryan Shaughnessy, in the company of his spirited Irish family on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the age of 70. Bryan lived for family. He cherished the 47 years spent with his wife, Patricia. Together, they adored their children, as evidenced by the ever-growing collection of family photos on the walls and tabletops at home and in his chambers. His children, Erin Geraghty (Bill), Sean (Anna), Kevin (Kate), Kate Ingram (David), and Paul, will dearly miss their most reliable role model and dependable voice of reason. So too will his loyal and loving sisters, Cathie Fedak and Colleen Shaughnessy and his many nieces and nephews. He will no doubt enjoy his next chapter in the company of his sister, Maureen Shaughnessy and his parents, Jack and Marie Shaughnessy. In his later years, nothing brought him greater joy and pride than visits or phone calls with his ten grandchildren: Kieran, Leah and Emily; James and Evan; Hannah, Lochlan and Braden; and Oliver and Jack. His legacy is rich. He devoted his days to the service of others, and was a constant model of integrity, generosity, and love. To our most loyal friend, our thoughtful companion, our steadfast supporter and legal eagle, we toast a life well-lived. Visitation will be held at the Oshawa Funeral Home, 847 King Street West (905-721-1234) on Thursday, October 3rd, from 1 - 4 and 6 - 9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Gregory The Great Catholic Church, 214 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa on Friday, October 4th at 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to St. Vincent de Paul St. Gregory the Great Conference Oshawa would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.oshawafuneralhome.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 30 to Oct. 4, 2019
