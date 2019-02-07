J. CHRISTOPHER BARRON September 21, 1931- February 1, 2019 Chris passed away peacefully and lovingly in the arms of his daughter and with a granddaughter by his side. Born and raised in Toronto, he followed in his beloved uncle's footsteps to work at the investment firm, Cassels Blaikie. Despite his insistence that his daughters not write about his many business successes, he will be remembered as the youngest Chairman of the Toronto Stock Exchange, a dedicated board member of many corporations, schools, universities, and nonprofits, and as the able leader of Cassels Blaikie for close to 50 years. More important to him, however, was the love he had for his family. He was a voracious reader and wished everyone could feel the joy of getting lost in a book. Chris always found contentment in nature, surrounded by bird song and the soft glow of evening light. The family he loved and leaves behind are his daughters, Cecil Barron Jensen and Claire Barron and his sons-in-law, Paul Jensen and Ed Sluga. His biggest treasures were his grandchildren, Claire, Carlisle, Grace, Jack, and Jodie. Grieving his loss is his loving companion of 14 years, Pam Purves. He also leaves behind Morag Dickie, his assistant and friend for 37 years. Chris was predeceased by his wife Janet. He will be missed by his adored step-children, Lorna Denham and Michael, David MacDougall and Joanna, and Peter MacDougall; and his step-grandchildren, Maddy, Phoebe, Mike, Jamie, Matthew, and Christopher. In his honour, we ask you to take a walk in the woods, if you have a dog by your side, all the better. Should you wish to make a gift instead, please make a donation in his name to the Nature Conservancy of Canada. A celebration of his life will be held at Grace Church on-the-Hill, 200 Lonsdale Road, on Monday, February 11 at 3:00 p.m. Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 7 to Feb. 11, 2019