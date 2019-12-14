|
DR. J. DESMOND HORAN May 10, 1928 - December 9, 2019 With deep sadness the family of Dr. John Desmond Horan announces his passing on December 9, 2019. Des was born to Dorothy Gooderham Blackstock and Benjamin William Horan and grew up in Toronto along with his sisters Mary Holford, Sheila Connell and brother Bill. He attended University of Toronto Schools (UTS) and graduated from the University of Toronto Medical School in 1951 at the age of 23. During a year of general practice in North Bay he met his future wife of 65 years Lois Higgins. Des and Lois then moved to Vancouver where he initially practiced with Dr. G. F. Strong. He went on to post-graduate studies specializing in Internal Medicine and later established his own medical practice in Allergy and Clinical Immunology. He was a skilled and caring physician who helped many patients. He also enjoyed teaching medical students as Clinical Professor of Medicine at UBC for many years. A kind and gentle person, Des continued to help others after his retirement through his work with Union Gospel Mission as well as overseas (Africa, China). Des loved the outdoors, canoeing, camping and sailing, and shared this love with his kids having great adventures in Algonquin Park, the Bowron Lakes, Nahanni and Yukon Rivers, camping at Lakehead at Osoyoos, and many Christmases at Manning Park. He will be greatly missed by his wife, Lois; children, Holly Horan-Ferguson (Eric), Chris (Carolyn), Meredith Land (Kevin), and Greg (Marjorie); as well as grandchildren, Laura, Melanie, Brock (Melissa) and Rachael Ferguson; Ben and Brendan Horan; Kelsey and Curtis Land; Thomas Horan; great- grandchildren, Sloane Thomson and Miles Ferguson; and by sister, Sheila Connell; brother, Bill Horan (Mary); and many nieces and nephews. Service to be held 1:30 p.m. December 29, 2019 at First Baptist Church, 969 Burrard, Vancouver, BC. Parking at Nelson Square. In lieu of flowers, donations to Doctors Without Borders in honour of Des would be appreciated.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 14 to Dec. 18, 2019