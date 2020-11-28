You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

J. Douglas BERNSTEIN
THE HONOURABLE J DOUGLAS BERNSTEIN Doug Bernstein of Haileybury, Ontario, died on Thursday, November 26, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents, Eleanor and Dr. Philip Bernstein and is survived by Patricia, his wife and partner for 57 years; his children - Elisa, Benjamin, Rachel, Philip and John; and grandchildren Sam, Isaac, Joel, Emma, Noah, Max and Jake. Doug was a retired judge of the Ontario Superior Court and a past Regional Senior Justice of the North-East region of the Court. After retiring from the judiciary he served for several years on the Canada Pension Appeals Board and the Ontario Review Board. He considered himself fortunate to have had a fulfilling and comfortable life - due mainly to the support, care and encouragement of his family, friends and co- workers. A private family service has been arranged. At the request of family, please do not send flowers. Donations to the Temiskaming Hospital Foundation, the Temiskaming Foundation, or local Food Banks would be appreciated.

Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2, 2020.
