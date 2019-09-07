|
J. DUNCAN EDMONDS It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of J. Duncan Edmonds suddenly in Ottawa, on August 23, 2019. Lovingly devoted husband of Nancy, cherished father to Lorrie and Rob, best friend and proud grandfather of Dylan and father-in-law to Wendy, beloved brother of Marion (deceased) and uncle to Hilary, and cousin to Karen. Duncan was born in Toronto, and received a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Toronto in 1959. He did post-graduate studies at the London School of Economics. Duncan returned to Ottawa to accept a position with then-leader of the opposition, Lester B. Pearson. He next joined the Political Science Department at Carleton University. When the Liberals formed the government in 1963, Duncan became Executive Assistant to Paul Martin Sr., minister of External Affairs. Prime Minister Pearson then invited Duncan to assist in preparations for Canada's Centennial Year, wherein he played a major role in founding the Company of Young Canadians and the Miles for Millions marches, for which he received the Centennial Medal. He also worked for CUSO and Crossroads Africa. Duncan was a co-founder of the consulting firm Public Affairs International in Ottawa. In the mid-1980s, he became Chair of Canadian Studies at Yale University, where he enjoyed teaching Political Science once again. By 1989, he had co-edited the book Friends So Different on Canada-U.S. relations. In recent years Duncan loved life on the St. Lawrence Seaway, spending time with Nancy running their antiquarian book business. A service will be presided by the Hon. Walter McLean P.C., on Saturday, September 14th at 12 p.m., 11:00 a.m. for family visitation, at Cole Funeral Home, (Pinecrest Cemetery), 2500 Baseline Rd., Ottawa. Donations in Duncan's name can be made to The Ottawa Hospital Foundation.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 7 to Sept. 11, 2019