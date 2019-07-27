|
|
J. GRANT SINCLAIR I can't believe it has been a year since I've heard CMV, CMV! I so miss being serenaded by your latest jazz discovery, the updates on the off Broadway choices for the annual trip this year, the recommended articles in the latest New Yorker, NYBR and New Republic, you reading aloud the best 'catch' write up in the Sunday Times, and our international pursuit of the perfect dry cappuccino. But most of all, I miss your smile, your laugh, your touch. Always, Mz V
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 27 to July 31, 2019