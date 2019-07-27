You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for J. SINCLAIR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

J. Grant SINCLAIR

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
J. Grant SINCLAIR In Memoriam
J. GRANT SINCLAIR I can't believe it has been a year since I've heard CMV, CMV! I so miss being serenaded by your latest jazz discovery, the updates on the off Broadway choices for the annual trip this year, the recommended articles in the latest New Yorker, NYBR and New Republic, you reading aloud the best 'catch' write up in the Sunday Times, and our international pursuit of the perfect dry cappuccino. But most of all, I miss your smile, your laugh, your touch. Always, Mz V
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 27 to July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of J.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.