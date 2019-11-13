|
J. LAVERNE BOND (née McConkey) On November 6, 2019, at age 99, Laverne, loving mother of Thomas and his wife Lynda, and Scott and his wife Debbie, and cherished grandmother of Emily, Chris, Alison (Mitch) and Peter was reunited with her late husband Alfred Bond, who passed away in 1999. Laverne had a sharp mind but she had become very frail over the past year. Despite her frailty, she was determined to live on her own. She was fiercely independent, creative, embraced life and found humour to the end. Laverne will be deeply missed by her family but will continue to positively influence all of our lives. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor Street W, at Windermere, east of Jane Street, on Friday, November 15, 2019. Visitation is at 10 a.m. and will be followed by a service in the chapel at 11 a.m. A reception will be held at The Lambton Golf and Country Club at 12:30 p.m. If desired, donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Children's Wish Foundation of Canada.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 13 to Nov. 17, 2019