You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Yorke Chapel
2357 Bloor Street West
Toronto, ON M6S 1P4
(416) 767-3153
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel
2357 Bloor Street W
Toronto, ON
Service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel
2357 Bloor Street W
Toronto, ON
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
12:30 PM
The Lambton Golf and Country Club
Resources
More Obituaries for J. BOND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

J. Laverne BOND

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
J. Laverne BOND Obituary
J. LAVERNE BOND (née McConkey) On November 6, 2019, at age 99, Laverne, loving mother of Thomas and his wife Lynda, and Scott and his wife Debbie, and cherished grandmother of Emily, Chris, Alison (Mitch) and Peter was reunited with her late husband Alfred Bond, who passed away in 1999. Laverne had a sharp mind but she had become very frail over the past year. Despite her frailty, she was determined to live on her own. She was fiercely independent, creative, embraced life and found humour to the end. Laverne will be deeply missed by her family but will continue to positively influence all of our lives. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor Street W, at Windermere, east of Jane Street, on Friday, November 15, 2019. Visitation is at 10 a.m. and will be followed by a service in the chapel at 11 a.m. A reception will be held at The Lambton Golf and Country Club at 12:30 p.m. If desired, donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Children's Wish Foundation of Canada.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 13 to Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of J.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Yorke Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -