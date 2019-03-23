J. LOUISE HEBB A life of service, enriching others After a long illness, Louise died peacefully at Carpenter Hospice in Burlington, Ontario on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Survived by her husband of 58 years, Alan; and three children, Elizabeth (Greg), Derek (Denise) and Cameron (Kristina). Louise was blessed with ten grandchildren, Diana, Alan, Shannon, David, Christopher, Brennan, Mathew, Spencer, Jack, and Riley. Having the entire family living in Burlington was a joy for Louise. She especially cherished family gatherings at home in Burlington and at the summer home in PEI. Louise is also survived by sisters, Helen (Felix), Denise (Fred), Catherine; brother, Donnie; and numerous nieces and nephews. Louise was predeceased by sisters, Mary and Nita; brothers, Ted and Guy; infant granddaughter, Robin; and parents, Maude and Donald Smith. Louise was born in Windsor, Nova Scotia. After graduating from Windsor Academy, she taught grades 1-7 in a one-room school in South Uniacke, NS, earned her RN at the Victoria General (VG) Hospital, Halifax, worked as a staff nurse in the ER, and then as a nurse in psychiatry at L.A. County General Hospital. In 1959 she graduated from Dalhousie University in Teaching and Supervision in Schools of Nursing, worked as a nursing supervisor and clinical instructor at VG Hospital, and set up a new ward at Riverdale Hospital, Toronto. Louise, Alan, and family moved to Burlington in 1966 and then while raising three young children, she pursued a career in journalism after graduating from Sheridan College, Oakville, Honours in Community Journalism. Louise enjoyed her work as a journalist for the Burlington Gazette and as a broadcaster on CING-FM Radio, Burlington. Louise was an owner and manager of a professional office building in Burlington. She also worked as a member of the Ontario Parole Board and as a member of the Nursing Home Compliance Plan Review Board of the Ontario Ministry of Health. In the community, Louise enjoyed being a member and later Chair of Save the Lakeshore Association. As a founding director and Chair of Halton Region Conservation Foundation, she spearheaded the fundraising for the development of the Iroquoian village and Interpretive Centre at Crawford Lake. She was also a founding member of Halton Women's Place, and helped to establish its first shelter, located in Milton. Louise's other community activities included President, Federal PC riding association of Burlington; volunteer, Burlington Heart Fund; Chair, Halton Housing Authority; and Sunday school teacher, Port Nelson United Church, Burlington. In 1984, she completed the National Coaching Certification Program, and then became a licensed commissaire for the Ontario Cycling Association. She was also an Official Doping Control Officer with Canada Centre for Drug-Free Sport. Her community involvement was recognized by the award of the Queen's Jubilee Medal (1977), Burlington Citizen of the Year (1979), and Conservation Halton Award of Excellence (2003). Louise received excellent care from Dr. Adam Grzeslo, Dr. Deepak Dath, and staff at Juravinski, Hamilton General and Joseph Brant Hospitals and at Carpenter Hospice. A Celebration of Louise's Life will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Smith's Funeral Home, 1167 Guelph Line (one stop light north of the QEW) Burlington (905-632-3333). Visitation will begin at noon, tributes beginning at 1:00 p.m., followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, a donation to a chosen charity could be considered. www.smithsfh.com Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 23 to Mar. 27, 2019