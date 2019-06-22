J. PHILIPPE BRAIS October 26, 1927- June 16, 2019 Left us peacefully in his sleep at Northumberland Hills Hospital on Father's Day. Loving husband of Clare Elise Brais (nee Cran) d. 2009. Father to Elise, Eric, Pierre and Suzanne. Much loved grandfather to Ludovica, Angelica, Julian, Alexander, Jasper and Nicola. A forward-thinking French-Canadian, Phil attended Newman House School, Upper Canada College, Royal Canadian Naval College and McGill University. He and Clare began their married life in Montreal and his work with Northern Telecom over 40 years took them to Edmonton, back to Montreal and then to Toronto. They eventually moved to Grafton and Cobourg for a view of Lake Ontario where they became members of the vibrant art scene and had a warm community of friends. Clare and Phil adored travelling and exploring the world which they instilled in their children from a young age. In their later years this included many trips to visit family members who have lived all around the world. An electrical engineer, he was meticulous. He always had the most perfectly laid out work bench and made sure each of his children knew how to fix things. A lifelong gardener, Phil always cultivated well-tended beds wherever he lived. Phil was gracious and humorous throughout his illness. He will be greatly missed. He and Clare are now together again and able to continue exploring in their new world. In lieu of donations, please plant a tree, bush or flowers for Phil and Clare. Published in The Globe and Mail from June 22 to June 26, 2019