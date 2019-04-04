J. RENÉ PAULSON 1926 - 2019 Died on March 24, 2019, in Lachute in his 93rd year. He was predeceased by his wife of 56 years, Irene St-Pierre, and his son, John R. Paulson. He is survived by his children, Denise, Gary (Jacqui) and Bob (Erin). He leaves behind 10 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He was fortunate to have found the second great love of his life, Jeannine Delorme of Lachute, who, along with her extraordinary children, mourns his passing. Dad was born in Winnipeg, the seventh son of a family of 13 children with a proud Icelandic heritage. He experienced life to the fullest, from the banal to the sublime. He was a delivery boy in his youth, air gunner in WWII at the young age of 18; poet; house painter; plumber; miner; prospector; hockey coach; storyteller; well-digger; leprechaun chaser; business entrepreneur and inventor. He loved music...Dean Martin, Neil Diamond and anything country. He studied Shakespeare, the Bible and was a devotee of Scientific American. He was fascinated by the unexplained mysteries of the universe and tried very hard to understand them. Lately he was convinced that the 40% of dark matter that makes up the universe is the spiritual. We don't know but now maybe he does! The strength of his personality could lift you up when you needed it to or take you down when you didn't. He synthesized the meaning of life to one word: LOVE. Without it, there is nothing... "No doubt the universe is unfolding as it should," Max Ehrleman. "On the wings of a snow white dove, He sends His pure sweet love…" Ferlin Husky Interment to take place at a later date. Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 4 to Apr. 8, 2019