J.A. WILLIAM WHITEACRE, UE MM CD QC BA LLB September 24, 1923 - August 11, 2020 Bill lived life large with a voracious appetite for adventure, knowledge, the Arts, gourmet food, and fine wines. Born and raised in Ottawa, he was the middle child of Allen and Ellen (nee Blakely) Whiteacre. He was predeceased by his parents, older sister Patricia Herman, younger brother Robert (Bob) and nephew David Whiteacre. Bill fought with the Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry Highlanders with the Canadian Highland Brigade in the Second World War, including the Rhineland Offensive, the Crossing of the Rhine River where he was awarded the Military Medal for Bravery in the Field, and the Liberation of the Netherlands where he received gunshot wounds to both arms. Post-war he quickly rose to the rank of Major with the 48th Highlanders. Bill obtained a BA in English at McGill University before attending Osgoode Hall Law School. He practiced civil litigation well into his seventies and was appointed a Queen's Counsel. An active member of the Progressive Conservative Party and an ardent supporter for small business, he was one of the key authors of the BIA movement and founding Chairman of Bloor West Village BIA, the first of its kind. A life-long gastronome, Bill was Governor Emeritus and President for the Canadian Foundation of the International Wine and Food Society, winning several awards for his service and discerning palate. Bill was known for his quick wit and ability to create a limerick for any occasion. He had a passion for the theatre, ballet and opera, and had the opportunity to exercise his creativity and leadership skills as an active member of The Arts and Letters Club of Toronto. Always seeking the full flavour life has to offer, Bill travelled the world and explored every continent even marching with penguins in Antarctica at age 89. He downhill skied well into his eighties and dared the CN Tower EdgeWalk for his 90th birthday. Bill passed away peacefully Tuesday night after spending the day with, and hearing from family members near and far. He will be missed by his loving wife Lorna Kelly, his children Laura, Alison Billie, Kathleen and Andrea, his grandchildren Davide, Margherita and Isabella Cina, Asia Whiteacre, Sarah and Andrew Jarvis, and Alexandra and Katherine Welsh, his devoted nephew and nieces James and Indira Herman and Ellen Shaffer as well as his stepchildren and grandchildren in the Kelly family. Tremendous gratitude goes out to Nurain Alix for years of loving care and to the incredible team at Belmont House in Toronto. A family memorial will be arranged at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the IWFS Foundation of Canada Scholarship Program c/o Doug Colburn 1402-39 Old Mill Rd. Toronto ON. M8X 1G6
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 15 to Aug. 19, 2020