JABU DUBE 1942 - 2019 With his wife Lynn, his daughters Nomusa and Makhala, and his son-in-law Idrissa, by his side, Jabu passed away peacefully on March 20, 2019, in Toronto, Canada. He played an integral role in South Africa's fight for freedom and will be remembered as a man of integrity, honour, and a loving husband, father, brother and uncle. Funeral arrangements are being made in Southern Africa. In lieu of flowers, please donate to www.silibonatrust.org.za
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 22 to Mar. 26, 2019
