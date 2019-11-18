You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
JACK BROCK On Friday, November 15, 2019 at Sunnybrook Veterans Centre. Jack Brock beloved husband of Mildred Brock. Loving father and father-in- law of Barry and Gaby Brock, and Barbara and Harvey Halperin. Dear brother and brother-in-law of Gloria Brock and the late Seymour Brock. Devoted grandfather of Shawn and Janet, Joanna and Aaron, Ari and JoLynn, Darin and Maian, and Tara. Devoted great-grandfather of Alexis, Mason, Danya, Lillian, Ellie, and Leighton. Service was held at Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. Memorial donations may be made to The Sunnybrook Veterans Centre, 416-480-4483, or to a charity of your choice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 18 to Nov. 22, 2019
