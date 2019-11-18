|
|
JACK BROCK On Friday, November 15, 2019 at Sunnybrook Veterans Centre. Jack Brock beloved husband of Mildred Brock. Loving father and father-in- law of Barry and Gaby Brock, and Barbara and Harvey Halperin. Dear brother and brother-in-law of Gloria Brock and the late Seymour Brock. Devoted grandfather of Shawn and Janet, Joanna and Aaron, Ari and JoLynn, Darin and Maian, and Tara. Devoted great-grandfather of Alexis, Mason, Danya, Lillian, Ellie, and Leighton. Service was held at Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. Memorial donations may be made to The Sunnybrook Veterans Centre, 416-480-4483, or to a charity of your choice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 18 to Nov. 22, 2019