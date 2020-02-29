|
|
JACK BROOKSPeacefully, at home on February 23, 2020. Predeceased in 1980, by his first wife, Ruth Allan. Ruth and Jack were loving parents to daughters, Mary and Heather. In 1982, Jack remarried to Lynn Shelton and became stepfather to Lynn's daughters, Jane and Lisa Monteith. Jack is survived by his loving wife Lynn, and four families: Mary, Todd, Emma and Lauren; Jane, David, Joe and Owen; Lisa, Kyra and Alex; and Heather and Marty. Jack is also survived by brothers, Tom (Jean), Bill (Cheryl), Ed (Judy), sister Thelma (Barrie) and brother-in-law Ian (Georgina) and their families. He was predeceased by brother Roy and Roy's wife Terry. Jack held a special place in the hearts of extended family, especially the Allans. Jack was raised on a farm in Radisson, Saskatchewan. His mother died while he was still a young child. By the age of 13, Jack was required to assume the role of the primary provider and manager of the family farm following his father's devastating stroke. Jack continued to love farming as an adult, and relished returning to a farming community. In 1974, he purchased a farm near St. Marys, Ontario, where he raised his family and contributed to his community through the 1990s. Jack graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Saskatchewan in 1958. He worked for 35 years at 3M Canada, mainly in engineering and manufacturing. During his time, 5 factories were built and/or expanded, and all 5 factories continue to serve large export markets. Jack believed and lived the philosophy every day that people were the company's most important asset. Throughout his working years and into retirement, Jack gave his time to serve on several Boards, including St. Joseph's Hospital, Fanshawe College, London Hospital Linen, and the Federal Environmental Choice Board, along with providing many years of service to Browns United Church as Treasurer. During retirement, Jack and Lynn enjoyed many adventures, including travel to different parts of the world; pursuing new interests; and enjoying time spent with their growing family at home, on the golf course, in Florida, and on many special family weekends at the beach. Jack will be remembered at a private family funeral at St. James Anglican Church in Stratford, Ontario. A Celebration of Jack's life will be held at the ST. MARYS GOLF & COUNTRY CLUB, 769 Queen St. E., St. Marys, Ontario, on March 28th from 2:00-4:00 p.m. If desired, memorial donations in Jack's name may be made to a charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to the Andrew L. Hodges Funeral Home, St. Marys (519-284-2820). Online condolences can be made at www.hodgesfuneralhome.ca.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 29 to Mar. 4, 2020