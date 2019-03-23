You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith's Funeral Homes, Burlington
1167 Guelph Line
Burlington, ON L7P 2S7
(905) 632-3333
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Smith's Funeral Homes, Burlington
1167 Guelph Line
Burlington, ON L7P 2S7
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Smith's Funeral Homes, Burlington
1167 Guelph Line
Burlington, ON L7P 2S7
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack CUNNINGHAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Cameron CUNNINGHAM


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jack Cameron CUNNINGHAM Obituary
JACK CAMERON CUNNINGHAM It is with profound sadness that we announce that our Dad, Jack, passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Billings Court Manor in Burlington, Ontario at the age of 89. Jack was born on September 17, 1929 in Hamilton, Ontario to the late George and Merle Cunningham. Beloved husband of the late Marie Cunningham (2017). Loving father to Barbara Doucette (Steve) and Nancy Cunningham (Allan). Predeceased by brothers Ted, Reg, Gerry, Fred and his sister, June. Jack is survived by his brother-in-law, Peter Lampman, and his sister-in-law, Beatrice Bearman, as well as several loving nieces and nephews and close friends, John and Mary Begin. In the early 1960's, Jack was the first employee hired for Culligan of Canada's new headquarters in Mississauga, giving him the title of the 'original Culligan Man'. His career spanned 30 + years, where he held the positions of Accountant, Vice President and in the last five years of his storied career, he served as President for the Canadian operations. Jack enjoyed a long and happy retirement with Marie, where they travelled extensively, cheered on the Hamilton Tiger Cats and spent time with their greatest joy, their family. We would like to thank 'Jack's Angels' - Jenn, Dawne, Ruby and Phave for the companionship, love and friendship they shared with our Dad. We will miss the mischievous sense of humour and the twinkle in Dad's eye and, in his memory, one last time...Hey Culligan Man! Visitation at Smith's Funeral Home, 1167 Guelph Line (one stop light north of QEW), Burlington (905-632-3333), on Friday, March 29, 2018 from 3-5 and 7-9. A Celebration of Life will be held in the Chapel on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Reception to follow. For those who wish, donations in memory of Jack to the Alzheimer Society www.alzheimer.ca would be sincerely appreciated by the family.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 23 to Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now