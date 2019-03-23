JACK CAMERON CUNNINGHAM It is with profound sadness that we announce that our Dad, Jack, passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Billings Court Manor in Burlington, Ontario at the age of 89. Jack was born on September 17, 1929 in Hamilton, Ontario to the late George and Merle Cunningham. Beloved husband of the late Marie Cunningham (2017). Loving father to Barbara Doucette (Steve) and Nancy Cunningham (Allan). Predeceased by brothers Ted, Reg, Gerry, Fred and his sister, June. Jack is survived by his brother-in-law, Peter Lampman, and his sister-in-law, Beatrice Bearman, as well as several loving nieces and nephews and close friends, John and Mary Begin. In the early 1960's, Jack was the first employee hired for Culligan of Canada's new headquarters in Mississauga, giving him the title of the 'original Culligan Man'. His career spanned 30 + years, where he held the positions of Accountant, Vice President and in the last five years of his storied career, he served as President for the Canadian operations. Jack enjoyed a long and happy retirement with Marie, where they travelled extensively, cheered on the Hamilton Tiger Cats and spent time with their greatest joy, their family. We would like to thank 'Jack's Angels' - Jenn, Dawne, Ruby and Phave for the companionship, love and friendship they shared with our Dad. We will miss the mischievous sense of humour and the twinkle in Dad's eye and, in his memory, one last time...Hey Culligan Man! Visitation at Smith's Funeral Home, 1167 Guelph Line (one stop light north of QEW), Burlington (905-632-3333), on Friday, March 29, 2018 from 3-5 and 7-9. A Celebration of Life will be held in the Chapel on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Reception to follow. For those who wish, donations in memory of Jack to the Alzheimer Society www.alzheimer.ca would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 23 to Mar. 27, 2019